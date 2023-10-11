West Lafayette man charged in crash that killed 2, including high school student

The crash happened Sept. 18 around 9:30 p.m. at U.S. 52 and County Road 400 West.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana State Police announced an arrest in the September crash that killed two people in Tippecanoe County, including a high school student.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, ISP arrested 44-year-old Brent Wills, of West Lafayette, for his alleged role in a crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at U.S. 52 and County Road 400 West.

Investigators believe Wills was driving the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was going north on County Road 400 West when it struck the side of a 2005 Pontiac G2 traveling westbound on U.S. 52.

The driver and a passenger of the Pontiac were pronounced dead at the scene by the Tippecanoe County coroner. Another passenger was injured in the crash.

13News learned that one of those killed was a student at Benton Central Jr-Sr High School. That student was identified by the school corporation as Jaden Harvey.

The name of the other person killed has not yet been released, and police have not said if Harvey was driving or one of the passengers.

Wills faces the following charges: