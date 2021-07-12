UPDATE: 1 killed in west Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Suburban Drive, which is near West 38th Street and Moller Road, around 8:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Suburban Drive, which is near West 38th Street and Moller Road, around 8:30 p.m. Officers at the scene found one victim who had apparently been shot.

That victim was initially reported to be in critical condition, but later died from their injuries.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.