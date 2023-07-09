West Indianapolis neighbors say someone is targeting homes, vehicles and people with paintball gun

The drive-by shootings are happening in the Drexel Gardens neighborhood, near Minnesota Street and Lynhurst Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on the west side of Indianapolis are asking for the public's help finding the people responsible for shooting up their homes and cars with a paintball gun.

"There's a lot of other people who have witnessed it, but no one has been able to catch them," said Jessica Jenkins.

Jenkins said someone is doing drive-by shootings in the Drexel Gardens neighborhood, near Minnesota Street and Lynhurst Drive.

Surveillance photos show her 16-year-old son in the front yard just before 4:20 p.m. Monday. You see a gray colored SUV approach and the passenger holding what appears to be a paintball gun. That passenger hit Jenkins' house with yellow paint and then hit her son in the face.

"I'm looking at his face and he's got a red welt on his face. If it actually hit him in the eye, they could've taken his eye out," said Jenkins.

She tried to get the license plate, but the video was too blurry.

"That right there is crossing the line. If you're out just being a hooligan that's one thing, but if you start aiming at children and stuff, somebody's going to take action," said Dennis Waites.

Waites was watching football with friends when it happened to his home.

"We heard a loud 'bang' on the screen door. It hit right here. Splattered real good. I mean, you can still see the splatter effect. Ugh," said Waites.

Waites' neighbors captured surveillance video of the same gray SUV at 3:15 p.m. He believes the vandals damaged his son's car too after a paintball cracked the rear passenger window.

"I'll pay for this out of pocket and hopefully those guys will get caught and none of this will happen again," said Waites.

Neighbors are banding together in hopes of someone noticing the vehicle and coming forward with information.

"This is my home, this neighborhood and to see someone run through here and start disrespecting anything and anybody is just really ... it's annoying," said Waites.

Jenkins is thankful her son is OK, but fears it could happen again.

"People don't have respect for anybody. They could've killed somebody," said Jenkins.

Neighbors say the vehicle's rear passenger-side door is dented.