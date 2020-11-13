x
West coast fugitive couple captured in Indiana

Tom Baker and Linda Swift were found in the parking lot of the Walmart in Clarksville and arrested.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Tom Baker,50, of Corona, California, and Linda Swift,69, of Artois, California were arrested on drug charges in Clarksville, Indiana.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A California couple wanted on drug charges is under arrest after being caught in Clarksville, Indiana.

Tom Baker, 50, and Linda Swift, 69, had warrants on them out of Oklahoma. U.S. Marshalls tipped off Indiana State Police that the couple could be in Clarksville. 

Baker and Swift were found in the parking lot of the Walmart in Clarksville and were arrested.

A search of their car then found methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.

Credit: Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police said investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia in the car of fugitives Tom Baker and Linda Swift.

The couple is in the Clark County Jail waiting on extradition for the Oklahoma warrants. 

They're facing the following charges:

  1. Warrant from the state of Oklahoma - Dangerous Drugs.
  2. Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 5 Felony
  3. Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 6 Felony
  4. Possession of Marijuana - Class A Misdemeanor
  5. Possession of Paraphernalia - Class A Misdemeanor

