Wayne Township officials charged with conflict of interest

The men agreed to pay thousands back to Wayne Township in restitution.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office has charged four Wayne Township officials with conflict of interest.

Wayne Township Trustee Chuck Jones, Fire Chief Louis Michael Lange, former Fire Chief Randy Adams, and James Parham, an employee in the trustee's office, have all reached plea agreements in the case.

The four men are accused of unlawfully profiting from Wayne Township Fire Department, Inc. from December 2019 to May 2021. The organization is a nonprofit connected to the fire department.

Jones, Lange, and Adams agreed to pay $31,939 each in restitution to Wayne Township as part of their plea deals.

Jones will not be allowed to serve as an elected official again.

"The resolution of this investigation makes the residents of Wayne Township financially whole while holding those accountable for their actions," said Michael Leffler, a spokesperson with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. "According to Indiana law, Mr. Jones will no longer be eligible to serve in elected office."

Parham agreed to one year of probation, along with paying Wayne Township $1,200 in restitution.

Each of the officials will be eligible for expungement one year after their restitution is paid.