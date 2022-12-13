Wayne County man arrested after police said he shot girlfriend

Police said the incident began Monday afternoon in the 6100 Arba Pike in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man is facing several charges after a standoff with police Monday afternoon in the 6100 block of Arba Pike. Police said they received a call shortly before 3 p.m. from a woman that said her boyfriend shot at her multiple times.

The woman told 911 dispatchers she was taking cover in a nearby outbuilding and was shot at least once.

Police said as they arrived, 58-year-old Anthony Alexander began to follow commands but then ran inside a home.

A short time later, the Richmond S.W.A.T. team arrived and tried talking with Alexander. Police said Alexander refused to cooperate with negotiators.

After several hours of failed negotiations through the phone and a loudspeaker, the Richmond S.W.A.T. team said it was able to safely take Alexander into custody after officers used less-lethal methods.

Alexander's girlfriend was taken to Reid Health for non-life-threating injuries from being shot.

“The circumstances of the incident are unfortunate. I am however thankful for the safe outcome. All of the agencies that responded to the scene, and the dispatchers who were a microphone away, did a fantastic job. Wayne County is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals keeping our communities safe,” said Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter.