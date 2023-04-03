Wayne County deputies looking for additional victims in child porn case

Police arrested 27-year-old Dakota Moster and said they found sexually explicit photographs and videos of young children.

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Department is looking for anyone else who might have been in contact with a child porn suspect or possibly been a victim.

According to police, a patrolman with the Cambridge City Police Department was contacted by a person who said they were in contact with a man claiming to have child pornography. That person and others then met the man and called for police.

Police arrested 27-year-old Dakota Moster and said they found sexually explicit photographs and videos of young children.

Investigators believe Moster might have communicated with others about the images and are asking for them to come forward. Police are also asking for parents, who might suspect their child communicated with Moster or was victimized, to call police. The number people can call is 765-973-9355 and then select option 2 for the detective division.