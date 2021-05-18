WATCH: Indy FBI shares video, asks public to help identify 2 potential witnesses

The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying two potential witnesses to a federal investigation.

The FBI shared a video Tuesday of two potential witnesses who might have information about an ongoing federal investigation. The video shows two people walking on a downtown Indianapolis street on May 30, 2020.

The bureau hopes that by sharing the video, the public might be able to help by providing the FBI with information about the two potential witnesses.

Anyone who can identify the two people seen on camera or provide information about them should contact FBI Indianapolis at 317-595-4000.