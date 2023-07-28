WATCH: Ohio bank robber falls into trash can

Police were watching as a bank robbery suspect in Huron, Ohio fell right out of the bank's roof into a recycling can for an easy arrest.

HURON, Ohio — Arresting a bank robbery suspect was a slam dunk for police officers in Ohio.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Vacation Land Federal Credit Union in Huron, Ohio early Thursday.

They heard noises coming from the roof over the bank's drive-thru and watched as a hatch opened from the ceiling. Moments later, a man dropped through the hatch, straight into a blue recycling can that was positioned under the roof access door.