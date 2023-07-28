WATCH: Ohio bank robber falls into trash can

HURON, Ohio — Arresting a bank robbery suspect was a slam dunk for police officers in Ohio.
Officers responded to an alarm at the Vacation Land Federal Credit Union in Huron, Ohio early Thursday.
They heard noises coming from the roof over the bank's drive-thru and watched as a hatch opened from the ceiling. Moments later, a man dropped through the hatch, straight into a blue recycling can that was positioned under the roof access door.
The officers moved in and quickly arrested the 27-year-old suspect while he was still in the can. The suspect was taken to jail, where he's being held on a $50,000 bond.