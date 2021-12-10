Warren Central administrators find guns in vehicle at school, teens arrested

The discovery comes less than two weeks after another 16-year-old student was arrested when school officials found a firearm.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers were arrested after guns were found in a vehicle at at Indianapolis high school.

School administrators found three handguns in a vehicle at Warren Central High School on Thursday, Dec. 9. A 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were arrested on charges of carrying a handgun without a license at a school or on a school bus. The 16-year-old was also charged with firearm possession on school property.

According to a police report, the three semiautomatic 9mm handguns were loaded and ammunition was also found in the vehicle.

School officials released the following statement about the arrests on Friday:

"Yesterday afternoon Warren Central administration investigated a situation which led to the recovery of weapons in a vehicle parked on our campus. The weapons were not in the school building and were secured by law enforcement officers without incident. The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our number one priority. In order to not infringe upon the continuing investigation we refer you to the police report for all specifics concerning this incident."