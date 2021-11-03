Warrant out on Danville man charged with stealing lottery tickets

Price allegedly cashed out stolen tickets at three locations in Hendricks County. The winning tickets were worth $417.

DANVILLE, Ind. — A warrant is out on a Danville man accused of stealing lottery tickets at the gas station where he worked. Police are looking for 19-year-old Jonathan Price. He is facing a charge of felony theft.

Police said Price was caught on surveillance video at the Danville Speedway Gas Station stealing more than $800 worth of lottery tickets. Price allegedly cashed out those tickets at the gas station and two other locations in Hendricks County. The winning tickets were worth $417.

Price now has a warrant out for his arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.