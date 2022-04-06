Fugitive arrested in Anderson following 4-hour-long barricade

The original charges associated with Barry Willis' arrest were dealing methamphetamine and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A wanted man was arrested after a four-hour-long standoff in Anderson on Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police detectives and parole officers were tracking 47-year-old Barry Willis in Anderson shortly after 2 p.m.

ISP said officers saw him outside a home in the 1300 block of Menifee Street, which is at the intersection of 14th Street inside the city limits of Anderson.

Parole officers tried to talk to Willis, but he ran inside the home. The homeowner was able to escape without getting hurt and cooperated with officers by telling them Willis was the only person inside the home.

Officers held a perimeter around the home until the SWAT team arrived.

Negotiators and SWAT team members tried to contact Willis but were unsuccessful. Eventually, they used an armored truck to deploy gas into the home in an attempt to flush Willis out.

A K9, drone and a robot entered the house, none of which found Willis. ISP said officers deployed more gas into the attic of the house and Willis surrendered.

He was wanted on a parole violation which had a nationwide extradition, ISP said. The original charges associated with his arrest were dealing methamphetamine and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.

Willis was transported to the Madison County Jail.