Wanted man drags woman during police chase, arrested after driving between Columbus homes and crashing

Police were able to catch 23-year-old David A. Compton hiding in a trash can.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police officers arrested a wanted man after a wild chase Wednesday afternoon.

An officer spotted 23-year-old David A. Compton, who was wanted on a parole warrant, in a car around 3:45 p.m.

Police pulled the car over, but as an officer was walking up to it, Compton pushed the woman driving partially out of the car and drove off. The woman was dragged a short distance before falling from the car.

Officers chased Compton for several minutes as he went through red lights, drove on sidewalks and even drove across a pedestrian bridge near Hamilton Center.

Police caught up with him when Compton tried to drive between houses and crashed into a fence. A Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office canine tracked Compton down as he was hiding in a trash can.

Compton is now facing charges connected to his parole warrant and with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, auto theft, robbery, criminal recklessness, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident connected to the chase.