Wanted man arrested on numerous charges after chase in Wabash County

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — A Lafayette man is under arrest after a chase in Wabash County.

Darron Davis, 27, is being held on charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, driving while being deemed a habitual traffic violator, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, reckless driving, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis also had two active arrest warrants out of Tippecanoe County for escape and failure to return to lawful detention and failure to appear for being a habitual traffic violator.

On Dec. 2, an Indiana State Police trooper attempted to stop Davis as he was driving a 2014 BMW.

The trooper said that as he was walking up to talk to the driver, Davis backed into the trooper's car and took off.

The trooper chased after Davis and caught up with him after the BMW crashed into some trees. When officers searched the BMW, they allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.