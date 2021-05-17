Wanted man arrested after standoff with Monroe County deputies led to shots fired

Dustin Galyan was not wounded when deputies fired shots as he came out of the home and raised a gun.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was arrested after a standoff with Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies that led to shots being fired.

Police were called Sunday evening to a home on Mt. Gilead Road for a man passed out in the lawn. It was an area about three miles east of Bloomington.

When deputies arrived, the man got up and ran to a nearby home. Deputies identified the man as Dustin Galyan. He was wanted on a warrant.

Deputies found the front door of the home barricaded and when they went around back, they said Galyan came out with a gun in his hand and raised the weapon. Two deputies each fired two shots and retreated as Galyan ran.

A few hours later, Galyan showed up at a nearby home and then gave himself up to police. He was taken to the hospital for some small injuries. He had not been hit when deputies fired their guns earlier.