Walmart coworkers remember fatal crash victim as suspect makes initial court appearance

Makayla Hankins, 21, was killed when a driver who had reportedly led police on a pursuit during a joyride struck her car on Sept. 26.

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused in a crash that killed three people on the far east side of Indianapolis faced a judge for the first time Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, co-workers are remembering one of the victims and helping her family.

Nineteen-year-old Luis Leyba-Gonzalez left the courtroom with his attorney and family members by his side. Leyba-Gonzalez offered no comment on the three counts of resisting law enforcement resulting in death that he faces as the alleged driver in a two-car crash at 10th Street and Mitthoeffer Road on Sept. 26.

The crash that killed three people, including Leyba-Gonzalez’s passengers in a Dodge Challenger: his 14-year-old brother, Christian Leyba-Gonzalez, and his 32-year-old cousin, Jose Gonzalez Jr.

Court records say they were on a joyride when Indiana State Police tried to pull them over for speeding. Investigators say dashcam video indicates the pursuit reached 140 mph before state troopers say they abandoned the pursuit in rural Hancock County as the Challenger headed back toward Indianapolis.

Police say the Challenger crashed into a Toyota just a few minutes later, just before 10 p.m. Makayla Hankins, 21, a newlywed and mother, was driving the other car and was also killed.

"I'm angry because she didn't need to lose her life like that, for somebody to be out there joyriding,” said Rosie Tillman, who worked with Hankins at the Walmart on East Washington Street.

Hankins worked as a cashier.

“(She) was a shining star,” said Walmart associate Wendy Martin. “She was from day one when she walked in this store and came on the front end. It's a spark about her.”

Stephanie Watson had buttons made with Hankins’ photo on them that many associates are now wearing as they work to remember Hankins.

"Right now it’s sad, because every time I walk in here I’m not going to see her,” said Watson. “I’m trying to deal with it. I get emotional thinking about it. I know she's not going to come back but it’s been sad around here."

Coworkers are collecting money and supplies to support Hankins' husband, who also works at the Walmart, and their 1-year-old daughter.