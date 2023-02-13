Waldron man arrested in connection with Shelby County woman's death

Jarrod Procell, 43, was arrested in Bartholomew County for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Waldron man was arrested over the weekend in connection with the death of a Shelby County woman who was found dead in her driveway on Smithland Road Saturday.

Jarrod Procell, 43, was arrested in Bartholomew County for leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. by a passerby who saw the woman in a driveway near the intersection of Smithland Road and Shelby County 500 South.

Deputies said the woman was dead, and her body showed signs of trauma. Investigators have not shared her identity.

Procell was located, along with a vehicle connected to the incident, and arrested Saturday night after detectives worked with the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department.