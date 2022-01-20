Former Indiana teacher, basketball coach charged with child seduction, possession of child pornography

Rick Brewer, 58, of Marion, was formally charged and had his initial court hearing Tuesday, Jan. 18.

WABASH, Ind. — A 58-year-old Marion man, who was a former teacher and varsity basketball coach at Northfield High School, has been charged with child seduction and possession of child pornography.

The Wabash City Police Department had been investigating allegations against Rick Brewer.

Wabash is roughly 80 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.