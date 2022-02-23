Man sentenced to 14 years for robbery at south Indianapolis bakery

Ryan Hickey, 34, admitted to charges of robbery and firing a gun during a crime of violence.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve a 14-year sentence after pleading guilty to robbing Boyden’s Southside Bakery on Jan. 30, 2021.

Ryan Hickey, 34, admitted to charges of robbery and firing a gun during a crime of violence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hickey had made a purchase from the bakery and then left. A short time later, he came to the back door and knocked. When employees answered the door, Hickey told them it was a robbery and fired a gun.

An employee at the front of the store saw what was happening and pulled her own gun. There was a struggle between Hickey and the employee who had a gun and Hickey took off.

A customer then chased down Hickey and got into a struggle with him. Hickey pulled his gun and pointed it at the customer and said he would shoot the customer in the head.

Hickey then got into a car to try and get away. A witness followed the car and got the license plate and car description for police.

Officers later found Hickey's car outside a home and after a standoff with police, Hickey surrendered. Hickey admitted to investigators he tried to rob the bakery and police found his gun inside his home.

“The people of our community should not have to fear armed, violent criminals as they simply try to do their jobs or patronize a business. Repeat offenders engaged in gun crimes will face serious consequences for their actions. Working closely with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and our federal law enforcement partners to help stem the tide of violent crime in Indianapolis is a top priority in the Southern District of Indiana,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers.

“This is yet another example of the value our federal partners bring to fighting violent crime in Indianapolis,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “I am grateful for the work our detectives, federal investigators, and federal prosecutors put into this case as well as their continued collaboration.”