Man arrested for driving kids electric car on Vincennes road while intoxicated

KNOX COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana man was arrested Wednesday night for driving an electric children's car on a Vincennes street while intoxicated.

Around 9 p.m. Aug. 23, an Indiana State Police trooper patrolling in the 2500 block of North 2nd Street in Vincennes saw a man driving a Power Wheels Jeep in the road with no lights or reflectors.

The trooper stopped the car, and the driver, a 51-year-old man from Vincennes, displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, ISP said.

According to state police, tests at a local hospital indicated the man was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.