Vigo County sheriffs looking for suspect after woman found dead in storage unit

An arrest warrant was issued for Philip Atterson of Terre Haute in the murder of the woman.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Vigo County detectives are looking for a suspect who may be in the Terre Haute or Indianapolis area after a woman was found dead in a storage unit in Terre Haute on Christmas Day.

Around 3 p.m. Dec. 25, Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the storage units located at 630 E Springhill Dr. in reference to a welfare check.

Deputies and detectives on scene discovered a deceased female who was later identified as 38-year-old Sarah L. Henderson of Terre Haute.

Officials say this case is being investigated as a homicide based on the scene and evidence.

Saturday, Dec. 26, an arrest warrant was issued for Philip Atterson of Terre Haute in the murder of Henderson.

Atterson is described as a 29-year-old white male. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall and about 200 pounds with blonde/strawberry colored hair.

He may be driving a silver Chevrolet cobalt with damage to various areas on the vehicle. Officials believe he may be in the Terre Haute or Indianapolis area. He is considered armed and dangerous.