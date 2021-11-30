Vigo County correctional officer arrested for child molesting

Kenneth Smithee, 51, is accused of molesting a girl who was younger than 14 years old.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — A correctional officer in Vigo County is facing multiple felony charges after the Department of Child Services received information that a child had been molested.

Indiana State Police began investigating and found 51-year-old Kenneth M. Smithee molested a girl who was younger than 14. The prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant on Monday, and police arrested Smithee Tuesday morning.

Smithee now faces two counts of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years old and one count of child molesting a child younger than 14.