Bodycam video shows a Speedway officer and driver getting hit

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A Speedway officer is recovering after being hit by a car April 18. Officer Ray Tice's body camera captured what happened.

Tice had been helping a driver whose car had broken down. As he was talking to the driver about getting items out of his car before it was towed, the two were hit.

Police said a car pulled out of a nearby apartment complex and hit a vehicle on West 21st Street. The crash caused one of the cars to slam into the disabled car. The impact threw Tice and the driver he had been helping over a guardrail and down a hill.

Tice can then be heard radioing for medics and letting dispatch now he was hurt.