Bodycam video shows a Speedway officer and driver getting hit

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A Speedway officer is recovering after being hit by a car April 18. Officer Ray Tice's body camera captured what happened.
Tice had been helping a driver whose car had broken down. As he was talking to the driver about getting items out of his car before it was towed, the two were hit.
Police said a car pulled out of a nearby apartment complex and hit a vehicle on West 21st Street. The crash caused one of the cars to slam into the disabled car. The impact threw Tice and the driver he had been helping over a guardrail and down a hill.
Tice can then be heard radioing for medics and letting dispatch now he was hurt.
Both Tice and the driver he had been helping had to go to the hospital for their injuries.