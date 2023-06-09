Video shows Elkhart Fire Department dramatic rescue of truck dangling over bridge

Officials reported there were no injuries.

ELKHART, Ind. — A newly released video shows the tense moments Elkhart Fire Department firefighters rescued a man and woman caught hanging off the edge of a bridge.

Video shared to social media by Indiana State Police Sergeant Ted Bohner shows how the Penske rental truck dangled over what appears to be a waterway as firefighters work to free the trapped couple.

Amazing footage of the Elkhart Fire Department rescuing a man and woman stuck in a rental truck hanging off the edge of a bridge on the @IndianaTollRoad .



— Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) June 9, 2023

That rescue happened along an unidentified bridge along the Indiana Toll Road, which runs across the northernmost part of the state.

Tom's 24 Hour Towing Inc successfully got the truck back on solid ground.