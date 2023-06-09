x
Video shows Elkhart Fire Department dramatic rescue of truck dangling over bridge

Officials reported there were no injuries.
Credit: Elkhart Fire Department
The Elkhart Fire Department rescued a man and woman trapped in a Penske rental car.

ELKHART, Ind. — A newly released video shows the tense moments Elkhart Fire Department firefighters rescued a man and woman caught hanging off the edge of a bridge. 

Video shared to social media by Indiana State Police Sergeant Ted Bohner shows how the Penske rental truck dangled over what appears to be a waterway as firefighters work to free the trapped couple.

That rescue happened along an unidentified bridge along the Indiana Toll Road, which runs across the northernmost part of the state. 

Officials report there were no injuries.

Tom's 24 Hour Towing Inc successfully got the truck back on solid ground.

The Elkhart Fire Department, Osolo Township Fire Department, and Cleveland Township Fire Department and ITRCC Maintenance all assisted in the rescue, according to officials.

