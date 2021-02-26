VIDEO: Reward offered in Pike Township arson

A $1,000 reward is being offered in an arson case at the Ashford Georgetown apartments on Feb. 14.

INDIANAPOLIS — A $1,000 reward is being offered in an arson case in Pike Township. The fire department released images and video of the suspect in the hope that someone will be able to identify him.

The arson happened at the Ashford Georgetown apartments, which is near Georgetown Road and West 56th Street. Investigators said on Feb. 14 around 5 a.m., the suspect was caught on video setting fire to a vehicle.