Police: Victim of weekend shooting on Indy's east side dies from his injuries

Police found the victim in the 3800 block of Breen Drive Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after the victim of a weekend shooting died from his wounds Tuesday.

At around 10:30 p.m. July 23, officers on patrol around East 38th Street and North Post Road reported hearing the sound of gunfire. When they arrived in the 3800 block of Breen Drive, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

In the subsequent investigation, police detained three people and located multiple firearms, an IMPD spokesperson said, who added the three were arrested for alleged offenses not directly related to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries on Tuesday.

If you have information about the case, you're asked to contact Det. Gary Smith at 317-327-3475 or email gary.smith@indy.gov.