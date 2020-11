An autopsy Tuesday found Christopher Leo Rucker died from a gunshot.

HOWARD COUNTY, Indiana — The victim of a murder in Howard County was identified as 27-year-old Christopher Leo Rucker of Marion, Indiana.

On Nov. 23, the sheriff's office was called to 500 E. and 100 N. for a body found near the roadway.

