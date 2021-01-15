Vandals damage bollards on Nickel Plate Trail

Trail officials reported about $12,000 in damage between Kokomo and Peru.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Nickel Plate Trail officials are looking to repair damage to 25 bollards between Peru and Kokomo.

Mike Kuepper, president of the trail organization, told 13News partners at the Kokomo Tribune that volunteers learned of the damage on Saturday, Jan. 9.

He said the damage likely occurred the night before along a 15-mile stretch of the trail from south of Peru to north of Kokomo. Nearly every bollard — the posts used to divert traffic along the trail — was knocked over.

The only bollards not toppled were in Bunker Hill and Miami.

“It’s hard to put my mind into the mind of an idiot, but I’m guessing they decided to not knock them down in a town where there’s a better chance they might get caught,” Kuepper told the KT.

Each bollard would cost around $480 to replace, totaling $12,000, according to Kuepper.

Anybody with information about the damage should call the Howard County Sheriff's Office at (765) 457-1105 or the Miami County Sheriff's Office at (765) 472-1322.