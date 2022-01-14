U.S. Marshals Service releases info on Indiana arrest of suspects in Young Dolph's murder

Justin Johnson appeared in a Tennessee court Friday on an unrelated charge of violation of sex offender registry act.

BRAZIL, Indiana — Justin Johnson, who was recently indicted in the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph, appeared in a Tennessee court Friday on an unrelated charge of violation of sex offender registry act.

Young Dolph, whose legal name was Adolph Robert Thorton, Jr., was shot and killed in November at a popular Memphis, Tennesee, cookie shop. He was 36.

Johnson was named a suspect and was captured Jan. 11 in Brazil, Indiana. According to U.S. Marshals, its agents, along with Indiana State Police, the Putnam County Sheriff's Department and the Terre Haute Police Department were in on the arrest. Johnson was held on a warrant for murder and had an outstanding warrant for violating federal supervised release.

During Johnson's arrest, police also found 27-year-old Shundale Barnett, who was wanted as an accessory to murder in the killing of Young Dolph.

Both suspects were extradited back to Memphis to face charges.

Johnson, 23, faces the following initial charges:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Two counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder

Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony

Theft of property between $10,000-$60,000

Violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act