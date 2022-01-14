U.S. Marshals Service releases info on Indiana arrest of suspects in Young Dolph's murder

BRAZIL, Indiana — Justin Johnson, who was recently indicted in the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph, appeared in a Tennessee court Friday on an unrelated charge of violation of sex offender registry act.
Young Dolph, whose legal name was Adolph Robert Thorton, Jr., was shot and killed in November at a popular Memphis, Tennesee, cookie shop. He was 36.
Johnson was named a suspect and was captured Jan. 11 in Brazil, Indiana. According to U.S. Marshals, its agents, along with Indiana State Police, the Putnam County Sheriff's Department and the Terre Haute Police Department were in on the arrest. Johnson was held on a warrant for murder and had an outstanding warrant for violating federal supervised release.
During Johnson's arrest, police also found 27-year-old Shundale Barnett, who was wanted as an accessory to murder in the killing of Young Dolph.
Both suspects were extradited back to Memphis to face charges.
Johnson, 23, faces the following initial charges:
- Two counts of first-degree murder
- Two counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder
- Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
- Employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony
- Theft of property between $10,000-$60,000
- Violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act
Another suspect charged in connection with Young Dolph's murder, Cornelius Smith, appeared briefly in court on Thursday. Smith was being held on an auto theft charge involving the white Mercedes allegedly used as a getaway car in the shooting.