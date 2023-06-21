U.S. Marshals joining state, local law enforcement to reduce crime in Indianapolis

Operation North Star is a warrant-based initiative between the marshals and local police.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal marshals are stepping up to clear out warrants for violent offenders in Indy, as part of a program called Operation North Star.

The operation is a warrant-based initiative between the U.S. Marshals Service and local and state law enforcement authorities.

They're adding extra resources to cities around the country, including Indianapolis, to try and curb gun violence over the summer.

"It's not a good thing for Indianapolis to be on the radar from the standpoint of violence, but it is from the standpoint that the marshals service is willing to come and help us out with getting some of these bad actors off the street," said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

To do that, Operation North Star is bringing in additional U.S. Marshals, partnering with city and state law enforcement as well as increasing funding and resources to help them clear outstanding warrants for serious, violent fugitives.

This is the third time Operation North Star has included Indianapolis.

Ronald Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service, said taking action now is critical to keeping Indy safe over the summer.

"There are times in which we want to surge but we want to do so based on evidence, based on data, identifying when historically crime may go up and try to not just be reactive to violence reduction but to be proactive and be preventative," Davis said.

Davis says Operation North Star launched in Indy and around the country on June 5 and already, they've apprehended more than 800 people.

But, law enforcement and the marshals stress this push isn't about clearing a certain number of warrants but finding the people causing crime and getting them off the streets.

"We're trying to save lives. We know the toll that gun violence is taking on our communities and we're going to do everything we can from a law enforcement perspective to stop it. We know arrests and prosecutions are never going to be the solution to any of our societal problems by themselves, but they're such an important tool to help make the public safer and get the most immediate threats out of our community," said Zachary Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.