US Marshals arrest woman wanted on DWI in Lafayette firefighter's death

Kiera Williams was wanted in the crash that killed Lafayette firefighter Troy Trent on New Year's Eve.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman wanted for DWI in a crash New Year's Eve that killed a Lafayette firefighter is behind bars.

Kiera Williams, 24, was taken into custody by the United States Marshal’s Service in a Chicago suburb. The Clinton County Prosecutor's Office had a warrant out for Williams on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and driving while suspended.

The crash happened on December 31, 2020 just after 6 a.m. on State Road 26 near County Road 1000 West.

Williams was driving westbound on State Road 26 when she tried to pass another car. While trying to pass, she pulled into the path of 41-year-old Trent.

The two vehicles crashed, head-on, in the eastbound lane of the road. Trent's vehicle wound up in a field south of the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.