Uber driver recovering after being shot on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Uber driver is recovering after being shot Friday morning on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Police said the shooting happened in the 7900 block of Penobscot Drive, near Brookville and South Franklin roads, around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This is the second time in less than a month that a ride-share driver was shot in Indianapolis.

Just before 6 a.m. on June 30, IMPD officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive, off Waterfront Parkway near the I-465 and I-74 interchange.

Officers found 34-year-old Anthony Garland lying in a grassy area. He had been shot to death.

Detectives were able to identify Garland thanks to a missing persons investigation.

Police learned Garland was working as a ride-share driver for Lyft and his car was missing.

According to court documents, Lyft was able to establish Powell as the last ride that was scheduled for Garland.

GPS tracking on Garland's car located it in Merrillville. Detectives in Merrillville were able to locate the car and stop it. Police said Powell was driving at the time and there were what appeared to be blood stains on the center console.

During questioning, Powell first denied being involved with the shooting and said that he found Garland's car running.

Police said Powell later admitted to shooting Garland multiple times and taking his car. Powell claimed Garland was trying to take his money so he shot him, according to court records. Powell allegedly said he pulled Garland out of the car. According to the court documents, Powell said he then went back to his apartment, cleaned up, changed clothes and then bought seat covers for the front seats to cover the blood stains. Powell also allegedly said he vacuumed up the four shell casings.

Powell then allegedly drove Garland's car to Merrillville for a family function.

IMPD detectives went to Merrillville and arrested Powell for murder and robbery. Powell has been formally charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He entered a not guilty plea at his initial court appearance and told the judge he plans to hire his own attorney.