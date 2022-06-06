Indianapolis man sentenced to federal prison for firing shots during May 2020 protests downtown

Tyrone Ross was sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm during the May 2020 protests in response to the murder of George Floyd.

According to court documents, on May 30, 2020, Tyrone Ross pulled a pistol from this clothing in front of the Birch Bayh Federal Courthouse in downtown Indianapolis, which is federal property, and fired several shots across Ohio Street, which was filled with vehicles and pedestrians.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is a May 30, 2020 report on the protests in downtown Indianapolis.)

After the shots were fired, video shows Ross' group ran west while other pedestrians ran in different directions. The indictment says Ross ran and caught up with his original group as they all ran toward the southwest corner of the federal building at the corner of Ohio and Meridian streets.

As Ross continued to run on federal property, video shows he again raised the handgun straight in the air and fired at least one additional shot.

Ross, now 30 years old, was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to several prior felony convictions.

"Following the murder of George Floyd by police, many peaceful and law-abiding protesters took to the streets in downtown Indianapolis and all over the country to express their outrage and heartbreak. With utter disregard for the lives of everyone present, an illegally armed felon fired multiple shots in this crowded area,” Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a statement announcing the sentence. “Today’s prison sentence demonstrates that armed criminals who risk the lives of the public will face serious consequences.”

Ross will also be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years after he is released from federal prison. He initially faced a sentence of as many as 10 years in prison in the case.