2 wounded in southeast Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were wounded in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Dublin Lane, near Thompson and Five Point Roads. Officers arrived to find two people who had apparently been shot.

The victims were taken to area hospitals. One of the victims is in critical condition, the condition of the other victim is not known at this time.

There is also no word on a potential suspect or motive in the shooting.