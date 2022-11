Police located the victims while responding to a report of a person shot on East 38th Place Friday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two peple on the far east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers were called to the 9000 block of East 38th Place around 6:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.

There is no information about a possible suspect or motive.