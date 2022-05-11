2 women arrested in Kokomo after fight and shooting

The woman hit by a bullet had a wound to the leg. Police said the bullet first hit a cellphone in her pocket, which saved her from being injured badly.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two women are under arrest after a fight and shooting in Kokomo Monday.

Officers were called May 10 to the 2900 block of North Apperson Way to one of the lots at the mobile home community there.

Officers said there was a fight between two women and one of them fired a gun. The woman hit by a bullet, 28-year-old Patricia Cooper, had a wound to the leg. Police said the bullet first hit a cellphone in her pocket, which made the wound to her leg not as serious.

Cooper was arrested on a warrant out of Cass County for possession of marijuana.

The woman accused of shooting her, 29-year-old Audrey Gillem, was arrested for attempted marijuana.