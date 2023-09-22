IMPD on scene of shooting involving police officer near Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer near Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. IMPD officers are responding to the incident, which an IMPD spokesperson confirmed to be an officer-involved shooting at 500 S. Capitol Avenue, which is the address for the stadium.
There is no word at this time about the number of victims or their condition. No officers were reported to be injured.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more details are confirmed.