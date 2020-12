IMPD is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Sunday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 3300 block of Nicholas Avenue on the northeast side.

When officers arrived, they found a second victim who had been shot.

Both were transported to an area hospital. Injuries did not appear to be life threatening.