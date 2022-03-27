Police: 2 injured in shooting at south side strip club

Police say a 28-year-old man is in stable condition and another man who was hurt in the shooting is in good condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were injured in a shooting at a south side strip club on Sunday, police said.

Officers were called to a shooting at Club Onyx, located at 4444 S. Harding Street near Interstate 465 and Bluff Road, at around 4:45 a.m.

They arrived to find a 28-year-old man who had been shot. The man, who police believe to be the primary suspect, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and is in stable condition. His injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening and, as of late Sunday afternoon, he's still at the hospital receiving medical treatment.

Not long after, a second man who had been shot arrived at the St. Vincent Immediate Care Center on Emerson Avenue. Police said the man is in good condition. He's believed to have been injured in the same shooting as the first man.

Detectives investigating the shooting said the suspect returned to the club not long after being kicked out, and fired a gun multiple times indiscriminately into the club. A security guard shot back at the suspect, hitting him.

Several cars were struck by gunfire during the exchange, IMPD said.

Detectives are still trying to figure out how the man who showed up at St. Vincent Immediate Care received his injury.

IMPD said witnesses stayed on scene and cooperated with officers and detectives. IMPD aggravated assault detectives are working to determine if anyone else may have been involved in the shooting.