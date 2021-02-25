2 Indiana women arrested for taking part in Capitol riot

Donna Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both of Bloomfield, are being held in the Vigo County Jail.

NOTE: The above video is from the Feb. 23 Senate hearing on the Capitol riot.

Two Indiana women are under arrest for their alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. Donna Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both of Bloomfield, are facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Both Bissey and Morgan-Lloyd are currently being held in the Vigo County Jail after their arrest by the FBI. Their initial appearances will be Friday at 11 a.m. in federal court in Terre Haute.

Bissey and Morgan-Lloyd join several other Hoosiers arrested for taking part in the riot. Those include:

#Breaking: Dona Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both of Bloomfield, IN, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Stay up to date on all of the Capitol breach cases here: https://t.co/uKRTWIerwB pic.twitter.com/ZXhHp0RMlB — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) February 25, 2021

Officers were vastly outnumbered on Jan. 6, as thousands of rioters descended on the building, some of them wielding planks of wood, stun guns, bear spray and metal pipes as they broke through windows and doors and stormed through the Capitol. Officers were hit with barricades, shoved to the ground, trapped between doors, beaten and bloodied as members of Congress were evacuated and congressional staffers cowered in offices.

About 800 people actually made their way into the building during the insurrection. There were five deaths connected to the riot, including that of a Capitol Police officer.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 250 people for their alleged roles in the riot and opened files on about 500 more.