Charges filed against 2 Indiana women for taking part in Capitol riot

Dona Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both of Bloomfield, are being held in the Vigo County Jail.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — NOTE: The above video is from the Feb. 23 Senate hearing on the Capitol riot.

Two Indiana women are under arrest for their alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. Dona Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both of Bloomfield, are facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI was alerted to Morgan-Lloyd when she went to get a firearms permit on Jan. 22. A Greene Co Sheriff’s Department employee recognized her from her Facebook posts about being part of the Jan. 6 events.

The employee then contacted the FBI, which said it also two tips had been called in about the women.

A witness told an FBI agent that Bissey owns a salon and she regularly spoke in support of QAnon and other conspiracy theories. The witness provided screenshots of Bissey’s FB page showing her in and outside the capitol on Jan 6.

Investigators laid out the case using the women’s comments and photos on Facebook as evidence they were in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 and went inside the capitol.

In one comment, the charges say Bissey responded to a question about whether the entered the building… “Yes Ma’am! Probably in the first group of 100-200 people. Picking glass out of my purse.”

The charges say she responded to a question about whether she went into any offices by writing, “NO. Just hallway. Not in Rotunda.”

The charges say that Morgan-Lloyd also posted photos on her Facebook page and wrote, “I’m here. Best day ever. We stormed the capitol building me and Dona Bissey were in the first 50 people in.”

The charges also quote Bissey as writing, “I can tell you even though windows and doors were busted, the Police stood with arms crossed. No force. Some even opened doors and fences. Seen it with my own eyes.”

Both Bissey and Morgan-Lloyd were released after a court hearing on Friday. They'll be back in court next week on the charges. They join several other Hoosiers arrested for taking part in the riot. Those include:

To read more on the charges against them, click here.

#Breaking: Dona Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both of Bloomfield, IN, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Stay up to date on all of the Capitol breach cases here: https://t.co/uKRTWIerwB pic.twitter.com/ZXhHp0RMlB — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) February 25, 2021

Officers were vastly outnumbered on Jan. 6, as thousands of rioters descended on the building, some of them wielding planks of wood, stun guns, bear spray and metal pipes as they broke through windows and doors and stormed through the Capitol. Officers were hit with barricades, shoved to the ground, trapped between doors, beaten and bloodied as members of Congress were evacuated and congressional staffers cowered in offices.

About 800 people actually made their way into the building during the insurrection. There were five deaths connected to the riot, including that of a Capitol Police officer.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 250 people for their alleged roles in the riot and opened files on about 500 more.