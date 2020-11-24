Police delve into their archives to share the story of a 2019 arrest as a way to remind people of the upcoming holiday DWI enforcement campaign.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — True story, no kidding.

West Seneca Police are increasing patrols for impaired drivers during the upcoming holiday and thought sharing a story of one of their more interesting arrests would be a good way to get the message across.

In a Twitter post, police tell of the time in February 2019, they pulled over a driver for what they say was, 'extra terrible driving.'

"We did the logical thing and called the driver's wife to come pick their goats up. The only problem was, they didn't own any goats. Where they came from is a mystery that may never be solved," police said in a statement on Twitter.

The driver was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Police shared this final message with residents: Please drive sober. Don't end up with goats in the back of your minivan this holiday season.

There will be increased patrols this week looking for impaired drivers as part of @STOPDWINewYork enforcement. So why the picture of two goats you may be asking. Great question. A short thread pic.twitter.com/WGEUy3QOy8 — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) November 24, 2020