Two arrested in connection with Avon Ave. murder

The two men, both from Marion, face charges in connection with a Monday night murder.

MARION, Ind. — Investigators determined a homicide victim died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma sustained during an attack in Grant County on Monday.

Now, two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on June 19, Grant County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of West Avon Avenue, near South Buffalo Avenue.

Deputies reportedly located a man dead on the property and gathered evidence "consistent with homicide being the manner of death," the department said.

Michael Davis, 44, of Marion was faces charges with murder, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department. James E. Watson, 44, of Marion also faces a preliminary charge of murder.