2 arrested in brawl at Miami airport, officer investigated for pulling weapon

MIAMI — The holiday travel season started out with a brawl at Miami International Airport.

The fight broke out Monday night at a gate where a charter flight had been delayed.

Upset passengers had taken the keys to an airport transport cart and were refusing to let an employee leave. One of the passengers was "unruly" when officers arrived.

Video footage does not show what initially happened, but does show a large crowd surrounding an officer with someone in a hold.

The crowd then starts grabbing and pushing at the officer, and he lets go of his hold. A passenger then takes some swings at the officer.

As the officer backs up, he pulls a weapon. The Miami-Dade Police Department said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the officer pulling his weapon.