Two arrested after drugs found in vehicle during I-70 traffic stop

Deputies with the multi-county PACE Team found more than 30 pounds of drugs hidden in a speaker box during a traffic stop.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two suspects are in jail after a drug bust during a traffic stop in Henry County Tuesday.

Deputies stopped a Jeep Cherokee on Interstate 70 near the Knightstown exit around 8:40 a.m. for following too closely. During the stop, the deputies, who are part of the multi-county ProActive Criminal Enforcement (PACE) Team, noticed indications of criminal activity and got consent from the driver to search the vehicle.

A K-9 officer at the scene, "Manni," alerted to possible narcotics in a speaker box found in the vehicle.

Inside the speaker box, deputies found more than 30 pounds of suspected heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. The drugs were hidden inside spray foam in the box.

The driver, 27-year-old Leandro Collado of Brooklyn, N.Y., and his passenger, 39-year-old Ramon Coca of the Dominican Republic, were each arrested on two counts each of felony dealing narcotics and dealing in a controlled substance.