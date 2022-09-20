2 arrested for alleged roles in Columbus fatal drug overdose

Tiffany Marie Sculley and Ryan Alex Self are in custody on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, police announced.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people were arrested for their alleged roles in a fatal drug overdose that happened in Columbus this past summer.

Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are in custody on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, the Columbus Police Department announced.

In July 2022, Ronald L. Smith, 37, was found dead in the 1200 block of Indianapolis Road in Columbus, Indiana. Toxicology tests showed Smith died from fentanyl intoxication.

Columbus police criminal investigators and the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team identified Self and Sculley as suspects in their investigation.

Sculley was arrested on Sept. 19 and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail. Self is currently an inmate in the Jackson County Jail, Columbus police said.