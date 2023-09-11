2 arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl, narcotics during concert at TCU Amphitheater

Witnesses told police they saw the two men working as a team to sell fentanyl and narcotics to customers at an Indianapolis concert over the weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested after they were allegedly seen selling fentanyl and other narcotics at a Subtronics concerts in Indianapolis over the weekend.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the incident at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Sept. 9 around 9:30 p.m., following reports from Live Nation security personnel that they brought someone into the incident area.

Brody Butcher, 26, of Indianapolis, was seated in a chair, and officers revealed he had been seen selling an unknown substance to another person on the lawn. Officers on scene reported they saw Butcher stuff money into his black fanny pack after the apparent transaction. Butcher told detectives he had taken Molly, or MDMA.

Butcher allegedly denied selling narcotics, but allegedly made a statement that police "might as well take (him) in right now."

During a search of the Butcher's belongings, officers said they found a large, clear baggie with an unidentified white substance inside. Detectives later found a U.S. passport which allegedly did not belong to him, his Indiana State ID card, a rolled up $1 bill with white powder inside, loose cash, a small yellow baggie with a white powdery substance, and a red pill with an unnamed substance.

Butcher told police he wasn't sure what was inside the red pill, but guessed it was mushrooms.

A subsequent examination of the items later revealed the presence of fentanyl.

Live Nation security personnel then brought a 29-year-old man into the incident area. The two had allegedly been "selling dope" all night, according to reports. The man also allegedly had two cigarillos with a leafy substance inside and a multicolored coin purse that he said contained Molly.

Witnesses told police they had seen the two men working as a team and selling substances to customers throughout the evening.

Prosecutors formally charged Butcher Monday, Sept. 11 with dealing in a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug.