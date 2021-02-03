Twin brothers facing federal indictment for theft from west side gun store

The suspects are accused of stealing a car from a dealership and then driving it through the front of the building.

INDIANAPOLIS — Twin brothers were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for the theft of 10 firearms from a gun store on the west side of Indianapolis. Investigators with IMPD's Crime Gun Intelligence Center were able to identify Tayveon and Jayveon Majors, both 18, as potential suspects in the theft at 500 Guns on West 16th Street on Jan. 22.

"With cooperation from the public, and the excellent work by the investigators at the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, several stolen firearms and the thieves who stole them were quickly taken off the streets of Indianapolis," said John Childress, Acting United States Attorney. "This case is a great example of citizens working together with law enforcement to make the community a safer place to live.”

The suspects are accused of stealing a car from a dealership and then driving it through the front of the building. Once inside, Tayveon allegedly stole 10 guns from the store. Javyeon then allegedly drove his brother and the guns to their Indianapolis home.

As the search for suspects continued, police got a tip from the public and learned the brothers were known to IMPD investigators as car thieves.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence at 2166 Sugar Grove Ave. on Jan. 26. The brothers tried to leave the home and get into a stolen pickup truck as IMPD SWAT officers arrived, but they were found inside the residence after the scene was secured.

Another man, 20-year-old Deandre Allen, was also found inside the home and was arrested for marijuana possession.

Upon searching the home, investigators found a Smith and Wesson Model 41 rifle, a Sport King SK100 handgun, an SOS Imports Lynx 12 shotgun, a Winchester XTR 1500 shotgun, an LLA Commanche .38 Special pistol and a Harrington Model 58 sawed-off shotgun. They also discovered marijuana and stolen vehicles.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was also investigating the theft and had offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspects.

Metro police noted the arrests are part of the Crime Gun Intelligence Center's efforts with Operation Legend, a crime initiative in nine U.S. cities, including Indianapolis, to reduce gun crimes in the community.

Last October, IMPD said the operation had taken 216 guns and a sizeable amount of heroin and methamphetamine off the streets in its first two months. Nearly $1.5 million in drug money had also been seized.