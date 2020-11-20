TSA officers stop woman with a gun at Indianapolis International Airport

Fines and civil penalties can be severe with a first offense being $4,100.

INDIANAPOLIS — TSA officers stopped a woman from carrying a loaded 9mm handgun onto a plane at the Indianapolis International Airport on Thursday.

The woman had the gun, loaded with seven rounds, in her carry-on bag. The TSA agents alerted police who came and took the gun and escorted the woman away from the security checkpoint.

“As we approach the holiday travel season, our officers remain vigilant to stop these prohibited items from boarding planes,” said TSA’s Indiana Federal Security Director Aaron Batt. “Firearms found at the security checkpoint can cause travelers to miss flights, delays while going through security, fines, and civil penalties.”

Those fines and civil penalties can be severe. A first offense can be $4,100.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.