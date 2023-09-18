TSA finds more firearms at Indy Airport checkpoints than in all of 2022

The TSA said 70 firearms were found so far in 2023. In all of 2022, 68 firearms were stopped at Indianapolis Airport checkpoints.

INDIANAPOLIS — Transportation Security Administration officers have confiscated more guns at Indianapolis International Airport checkpoints this year than in all of 2022.

Three loaded guns were stopped over two days (Sept. 13-14).

“Bringing a firearm to a security checkpoint not only slows down the individuals in that lane, but it slows everyone in line behind them down and is a security and safety concern," said Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt. "Guns should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage.”

The penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA checkpoint can be as high as a $14,950 fine.